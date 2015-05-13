FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cofinimmo Q1 net income group share swings to loss of 5.3 mln euros
May 13, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cofinimmo Q1 net income group share swings to loss of 5.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA :

* Q1 net loss group share 5.3 million euros ($6.03 million), resulting from the impact of the ias 39 standard (-29.6 million euros) vs profit of 753,000 euros

* Q1 gross rental revenues increase 1.0 pct compared to March 31, 2014, on a like-for-like basis

* Q1 net current result per share (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share: 1.71 euros at March 31, 2015, in line with the forecast of 6.85 euros for the year 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1E5E2Ma

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

