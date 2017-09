May 13 (Reuters) - Dl Software SA :

* Q1 revenue 12.4 million euros ($14 million) versus 11.2 million euros a year ago

* Raises FY target for operating profit growth to 20-25 pct Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1L258Ka

($1 = 0.8788 euros)