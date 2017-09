BRIEF-SAF Tehnika Q3 net result swings to profit of 0.74 mln euros

May 13 (Reuters) - Saf Tehnika AS :

* Q3 consolidated net sales at 2.75 million euros ($3.09 million) up 19 percent from year ago

* 9M net profit at 0.93 million euros versus net loss of 0.58 million euros year ago

* 9M end of period net cash at 1.74 million euros

* Q3 net profit at 0.74 mln euros versus net loss of 0.35 mln euros year ago

* Q3 EBIT at 0.52 mln euros versus negative EBIT of 0.32 mln euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1cRLtl9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)