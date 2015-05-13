FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Savills says year to date trading substantially ahead of last year
May 13, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Savills says year to date trading substantially ahead of last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Savills Plc

* Against a backdrop which remains broadly supportive of global property markets, anticipate that performance will continue to be in line with expectations

* During year to date Savills has traded slightly ahead of our expectations and substantially ahead of corresponding period in 2014

* Anticipate that our performance will continue to be in line with our expectations

* Election result was positive for residential market sentiment although it is too soon to gauge how volumes may recover in second half of year

* In Continental Europe, to date we have traded slightly ahead of our expectations, with Spain and Germany experiencing a particularly strong start to year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
