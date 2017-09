May 13 (Reuters) - IDI SCA :

* Reports Q1 consolidated revenue of 115,000 euros ($129,122.00) versus 117,000 euros a year ago

* NAV as of March 31 of 258.2 million euros (33.26 euros per share), up 1.75 pct Source text: bit.ly/1G5UiD3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)