BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank employee acquitted by High Court on charge of participation in price manipulation

* Ringkjøbing Landbobank and one of the bank’s employees were today unanimously acquitted by the Western Division of the Danish High Court in Viborg both on a charge of participation in price manipulation and for breaching the duty to notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority under Section 37 (6) of the Danish Securities Trading Act

* The case concerned one stock exchange transaction totaling 30,000 Danish crowns ($4,548.56) in a highly illiquid property bond made in late 2011. The transaction was made within the price spread at the time of trading

