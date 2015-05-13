FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank employee acquitted by High Court on charge of participation in price manipulation
May 13, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank employee acquitted by High Court on charge of participation in price manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* Ringkjøbing Landbobank and one of the bank’s employees were today unanimously acquitted by the Western Division of the Danish High Court in Viborg both on a charge of participation in price manipulation and for breaching the duty to notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority under Section 37 (6) of the Danish Securities Trading Act

* The case concerned one stock exchange transaction totaling 30,000 Danish crowns ($4,548.56) in a highly illiquid property bond made in late 2011. The transaction was made within the price spread at the time of trading

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5955 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
