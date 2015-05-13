FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Turbon Q1 sales EUR 29.0 mln, up by EUR 2.2 mln
#Office Equipment
May 13, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Turbon Q1 sales EUR 29.0 mln, up by EUR 2.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Turbon AG :

* EBIT in the first quarter was 1.9 million euros ($2.15 million) (previous year: 1.6 million euros)

* Consolidated net income in the first quarter 2015 amounted to 1.2 million euros after 0.9 million in the previous year

* Sales for the first quarter 2015 was 29.0 million euros, an increase of 2.2 million euros than the figure for the same period of the previous year

* Q1 profit from ordinary activities was 1.7 million euros (previous year 1.4 million euros)

* Increases sales forecast for the full year 2015 to 110 million euros

* Confirms earnings target of 6.5 million euros for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

