BRIEF-Santam says enters into a share repurchase deal with Central Plaza
May 13, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Santam says enters into a share repurchase deal with Central Plaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd

* Entered into an agreement with Central Plaza (“repurchase agreement”) in terms of which Santam will repurchase 4 215 000 Santam shares held by Central Plaza

* Price of R190.00 per repurchase share (“repurchase price”) for an aggregate consideration of R800 850 000

* Central Plaza will dispose of a certain number of Santam shares through a secondary placement on market via a book build process

* Repurchase shares represent 3.5% of Santam’s issued ordinary shares

* Repurchase will result in a decrease in Santam’s net asset value by amount of repurchase consideration

* Investec Bank Limited will be acting as sole bookrunner (“bookrunner”) to Central Plaza for book build. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
