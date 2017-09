BRIEF-Cattolica Assicurazioni Q1 2015 net profit rises 30 mln euros

May 13 (Reuters) - Societa Cattolica Di Assicurazione Sc :

* Q1 2015 net profit of 30 million euros ($34 million) versus 23 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 revenue of 1.77 billion euros versus 1.44 billion euros a year ago

* Solvency 1 ratio at March 31, 2015 is 1.91 times the regulatory requirements

* Combined ratio at March 31, 2015 at 93 percent

* Q1 2015 net premiums of 2 million euros versus 1 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon:

