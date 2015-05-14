FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NunaMinerals: court meeting regarding bankruptcy scheduled for May 15
#Bankruptcy News
May 14, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NunaMinerals: court meeting regarding bankruptcy scheduled for May 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - NunaMinerals A/S :

* Confirms that meeting at which Court of Greenland can declare bankruptcy is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 15

* Greenland Mining Management Ltd worked out a new model for NunaMinerals’ operations, which is currently being discussed with government and NunaMinerals

* Whether such ongoing discussions may lead to last minute solution for restructuring NunaMinerals’ activities is still very uncertain at this point in time

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
