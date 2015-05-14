BRIEF-NunaMinerals: court meeting regarding bankruptcy scheduled for May 15

May 14 (Reuters) - NunaMinerals A/S :

* Confirms that meeting at which Court of Greenland can declare bankruptcy is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 15

* Greenland Mining Management Ltd worked out a new model for NunaMinerals’ operations, which is currently being discussed with government and NunaMinerals

* Whether such ongoing discussions may lead to last minute solution for restructuring NunaMinerals’ activities is still very uncertain at this point in time

