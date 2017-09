May 14 (Reuters) - Codere SA :

* Q1 operating income 396.8 million euros ($451.2 million versus 329.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 net loss 35.7 million euros versus loss 27.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 66.3 million euros versus 47.8 million euros year ago

* Number of gaming machines 51,644 at end of Q1 versus 52,336 year ago Source text for Eikon:

