BRIEF-Hikma reiterates 2015 forecast
May 14, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hikma reiterates 2015 forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* On reported basis, expect full-year group revenue growth of around 2 pct, reflecting foreign exchange rate movements in year to date

* Made good start to year and very pleased to reiterate guidance for 2015

* Expect adjusted operating margin of around 35 pct for injectables unit

* Continue to expect sales from recent product launches to accelerate in second half, and therefore reiterate guidance for full year generics revenue of around $200 million

* Remain on track to sustain 2015 global injectables revenue at same level as 2014 for both half year and full year

* Continue to expect full-year group revenue growth of around 6 pct in constant currency

* For first half, expect group revenue in constant currency to be broadly in line with same period last year

* Continue to expect full-year branded revenue growth in low teens and improvement in adjusted operating margin of around 200 basis points on constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

