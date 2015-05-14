BRIEF-Aldermore Group Q1 net lending rises 7 pct

May 14 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc :

* Net interest margin in line with management expectations

* Total customer deposits up by 4% to £4.7bn (fy 2014: £4.5bn)

* Net lending to customers up by 7% in q1 to £5.1bn (fy 2014: £4.8bn)

* Remain on track to deliver our targeted £1.4 billion of growth in net lending for 2015 equates to expected fy growth rate of around 30%

* Organic loan origination of £568m, up by 9% on q1 2014

* On track to achieve targeted £1.4bn of net new lending in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)