May 14, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurazeo completes the sale of one third of its stake in Moncler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Eurazeo :

* Completes the sale of one third of its stake in Moncler

* Announces the sale by its subsidiary ECIP M of 19.5 million Moncler shares, representing about 7.8 pct of the share capital for about 340 million euros ($388.21 million)

* As a result of the sale, ECIP M will own a 15.5 pct stake in Moncler and Eurazeo’s economic interest will amount to 13 pct of capital

* Sale generated net proceeds of about 280 million euros for Eurazeo Source text: bit.ly/1KMf3mw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

