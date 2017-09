May 14 (Reuters) - Bodegas Bilbainas SA :

* 9-month profit after tax 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million)versus 2.1 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 11.3 million euros versus 9.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month operating result 1.8 million euros versus 2.7 million euros year ago

* Sees growth trend in Q4 in international market and recovery of domestic market Source text for Eikon:

