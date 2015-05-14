FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Brands posts H1 HEPS from cont ops of 853 cents
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 14, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands posts H1 HEPS from cont ops of 853 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations of 853 cents (2014: 856 cents) is in line with previous period

* Basic EPS, which includes continuing and discontinued operations, of 832 cents (2014: 395 cents) is 111% higher than same period last year for six months ended March 31

* Results were negatively impacted by foreign exchange losses in Dangote Flour Mills from devaluation of Nigerian Naira and a weak performance by group’s Kenyan subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

