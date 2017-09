May 14 (Reuters) - Novina SA :

* Q1 revenue 198,000 zlotys ($55,230)

* Q1 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 1.0 million zlotys year on year

* Says Q1 net profit higher by 91,944 zlotys than previously forecasted FY 2015 net profit

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5851 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)