BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals updates on adjourned general meeting

May 14 (Reuters) - Asia Resource Minerals Plc :

* Has agreed and executed an amendment to subscription agreement with NR Holdings, effect of which is to enable company to be able to continue adjourned general meeting by no later than July 31, 2015

* Believes is important in context of a number of prevailing uncertainties, including those stated in co’s announcement of May 11, 2015

* Agreeing such amendment to subscription agreement allows company to retain option of proceeding with recapitalisation