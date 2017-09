May 14 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Riga:

* Nasdaq Riga decided to apply observation status to AS Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika

* Nasdaq Riga says Rgas Farmaceitisk Fabrika announces extraordinary shareholders meeting to have one agenda item exclusion of company's shares from regulated market Source text: bit.ly/1QM5isk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)