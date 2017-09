(Corrects Q1 net profit figure in headline and first bullet to 392,501 zlotys from 468,433 zlotys. The company corrected its own statement.)

May 14 (Reuters) - Analizy Online SA :

* Q1 revenue 1.9 million zlotys ($501,240) versus 1.7 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 net profit 392,501 zlotys versus 490,227 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7906 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)