May 13 (Reuters) - Passat SA :

* Corrects FY results published on April 15

* Restates reported FY net income group share to 0.72 million euros (published at 1.39 million euros on April 15) versus 3.79 million euros year ago

* Restates reported FY revenue to 47.14 million euros (published at 48.0 million euros on April 15) versus 52.08 million euros previous year

Source text: bit.ly/1cTN3D6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)