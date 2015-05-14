FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paddy Power to keep Italian business, says 2015 started well
#Casinos & Gaming
May 14, 2015

BRIEF-Paddy Power to keep Italian business, says 2015 started well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Plc

* In online, sports betting stakes grew by 24% and total net revenue by 36%

* Weakness in euro relative to comparative period continues to help offset impact of new taxes

* 2015 has started well, while sports results have been unfavourable across sector

* Completed a strategic review of group’s italian business. Identified substantial operational improvements

* Total group sports betting stakes increased by 21%, with net revenue up 28% Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

