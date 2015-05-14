BRIEF-Alliance Trust unit buys stockbroking business from Brewin Dolphin

May 14 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Alliance trust savings accelerates its strategic ambitions through acquisition of stocktrade from brewin dolphin

* Acquisition of stocktrade has potential to significantly increase ats’ assets from £7.2bn to over £11.5bn and ats’ customers from 57,000 to over 105,000

* Acquisition of stocktrade by alliance trust savings for £14 million * increases scale substantially, providing access to up to 48,000 new customers and deliver up to £4.6 billion in additional assets under administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)