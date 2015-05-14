FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q1 net profit up 127% to RUB 7.2 bln
May 14, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q1 net profit up 127% to RUB 7.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange :

* Q1 net profit of 7.2 billion roubles ($145.88 million) versus 3.17 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 EBITDA of 9.41 billion roubles versus 4.36 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 operating income of 11.87 billion roubles versus 6.51 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 EBITDA margin of 79.27 pct versus 66.94 pct in Q1 2014

* Says revenue growth for the quarter was driven by higher fees and commissions across all markets (excluding derivatives and equities), as well as higher fees and commissions from depository and settlement services

* Says net interest income also contributed to operating income growth on the back of high interest rates and an increase in the investment portfolio Source text - bit.ly/1F9dq11

Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.3550 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

