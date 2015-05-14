FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TK Development: CSM approves sale of BROEN shopping centre to CapMan Real Estate
May 14, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TK Development: CSM approves sale of BROEN shopping centre to CapMan Real Estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - TK Development A/S :

* CSM approval of the BROEN shopping centre in Esbjerg, Denmark

* Conditional sale of 65 pct of BROEN shopping centre in Esbjerg, Denmark, to CapMan Real Estate will now be completed

* Shopping centre is expected to be completed in spring 2017

* Sale of project does not change announced profit estimate of about 40 million Danish crowns($6.12 million) before tax for continuing activities for 2015/16 financial year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.5329 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

