BRIEF-TK Development: CSM approves sale of BROEN shopping centre to CapMan Real Estate

May 14 (Reuters) - TK Development A/S :

* CSM approval of the BROEN shopping centre in Esbjerg, Denmark

* Conditional sale of 65 pct of BROEN shopping centre in Esbjerg, Denmark, to CapMan Real Estate will now be completed

* Shopping centre is expected to be completed in spring 2017

* Sale of project does not change announced profit estimate of about 40 million Danish crowns($6.12 million) before tax for continuing activities for 2015/16 financial year

