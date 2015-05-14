FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Augment Investments to raise its stake in Pharmstandard to 60.7% - IFX
May 14, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Augment Investments to raise its stake in Pharmstandard to 60.7% - IFX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds further details on Augment tender and privatization plan)

May 14 (Reuters) - Pharmstandard OJSC :

* Augment Investments agrees to acquire additional 6.4 pct stake in Pharmstandard from Aleksandr Shuster, increasing its stake to 60.7 pct, Interfax cites Augment statement

* Main shareholders of Pharmstandart, Viktor Kharitonin and Yegor Kulkov, who own 54.32 pct of company through Augment Investments intend to increase stake in Pharmstandart to 100 pct and to turn the company into private - Interfax cites Augment materials

* Earlier on Thursday Augment announced its intention to redeem all Pharmstandart GDRs at a price of $5.5 per each - Interfax Source text - bit.ly/1L3OKZN Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

