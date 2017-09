BRIEF-Geox Q1 2015 net profit rises to 12.5 million euros

May 14 (Reuters) - Geox SpA :

* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 12.5 million euros ($14.22 million) versus 10.0 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 EBITDA of 30.7 million euros versus 27.8 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 revenue of 281.0 million euros versus 268.5 million euros a year ago

* Says Q1 2015 comparable store sales rose 4.8 percent

* Geox management confident can boost operating profitability and net income in line with market expectations this year

($1 = 0.8793 euros)