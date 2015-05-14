FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ellaktor's subsidiary Aktor wins tender for wastewater treatment plant
May 14, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ellaktor's subsidiary Aktor wins tender for wastewater treatment plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Ellaktor SA

* Says its subsidiary Aktor won international tender for Design and Construction of the Expansion Project for the “El Salitre” Wastewater Treatment Plant

* Says Aktor is the leader of the joint venture “PTAR Expansion Del Salitre”

* Says members of the joint venture are also Aqualia Infraestructuras, a member of the spanish group FCC, and the Columbian company CASS Constructores

* Says project serves the capital of Colombia, Bogotá and is financed by the World Bank with a bid of USD 490 million

* Says joint venture PTAR is waiting for the technical evaluation of the bid and signature of contract Source text: bit.ly/1JgY8dm

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

