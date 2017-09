May 14 (Reuters) - Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria SpA :

* Q1 consolidated revenue 1.27 million euros ($1.45 million)versus 1.45 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 0.64 million euros versus 0.81 million euros year ago

* Q1 net loss 0.35 million euros versus net loss of 0.16 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)