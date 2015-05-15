FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Iskozh Q1 net profit to RAS up at RUB 359,000
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Iskozh Q1 net profit to RAS up at RUB 359,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Iskozh OJSC :

* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.18 billion roubles ($23.63 million) versus 1.44 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 3.4 million roubles versus 15 million roubles year ago

* Q1 revenue to RAS of 296.6 million roubles versus 287.3 million roubles year ago

* Q1 net profit to RAS of 359,000 roubles versus 272,000 roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Fo5GLG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.9408 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.