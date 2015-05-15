BRIEF-Iskozh Q1 net profit to RAS up at RUB 359,000

May 15 (Reuters) - Iskozh OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.18 billion roubles ($23.63 million) versus 1.44 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 3.4 million roubles versus 15 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS of 296.6 million roubles versus 287.3 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 359,000 roubles versus 272,000 roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Fo5GLG
