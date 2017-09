May 15 (Reuters) - SE Swiss Estates AG :

* Net rental income rose in 2014 by 56 percent to 5.3 million Swiss francs ($5.81 million)

* FY pre-tax profit down at 1.1 million Swiss francs

* FY EBIT down 19 percent at 7.2 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)