May 15 (Reuters) - Argen X Bv :

* Q1 revenue 1.2 million euros ($1.37 million) versus 341,000 euros year ago

* Q1 operating income of 1.8 million euros (2014: 0.8 million euros)

* Q1 net loss for quarter of 3 million euros (2014: loss of 1.9 million euros)

* Q1 net cash burn of 3.8 million euros, resulting in 52.2 million euros in cash, cash-equivalents and financial assets Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8764 euros)