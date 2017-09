May 15 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Ended Q1 of 2015 with a cash balance of 40.8 million euros ($46.55 million)

* Expects results on safety and efficacy for first eight patients in phase I/IIa preob osteoporosis trial in 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)