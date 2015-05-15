FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brait SE to buy about 90 pct of New Look Retail for about 780 mln stg
May 15, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brait SE to buy about 90 pct of New Look Retail for about 780 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Brait Se

* Brait Mauritius Limited, has entered into an agreement to acquire a c.90 pct interest in New Look Retail Group Limited for c.gbp780 million

* Deal primarily from funds advised by Permira and APAX

* Acquisition values new look at an enterprise value of c.gbp 1.9 billion

* New look has net financial debt of c.gbp 1 billion

* New Look reported revenue of gbp1.392 billion and EBITDA of gbp204 million for financial year ended March 2014

* Founder’s family interests and existing management team will be reinvesting alongside Brait for c.10 pct shareholding

* Completion date for acquisition is 25 June 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

