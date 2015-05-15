FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aker: Norway's FSA approves dividend issue
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aker: Norway's FSA approves dividend issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Aker Asa :

* Says the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority has approved offering and listing of up to 2,310,189 new shares in the company in dividend issue, each with a nominal value of NOK 28 per share

* In the dividend issue each shareholder in the firm can choose to use half of the dividend it is entitled to pursuant to the resolution by the Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2015 to subscribe for new shares in the Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.