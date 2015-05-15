FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncor Energy finishes dry appraisal well in the North Sea
May 15, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy finishes dry appraisal well in the North Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy :

* Suncor Energy, operator of production licence 375, has completed drilling of appraisal well 34/4-14 S in the oil discovery 34/4-11, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate says

* The well is dry

* The discovery is located around 20 kilometres northwest of the Snorre field in the North Sea

* The reservoir is in the Brent and Statfjord groups

* Prior to drilling of appraisal well 34/4-14 S, the expected recoverable reserves were about 7 million Sm3 of oil and 0.7 billion Sm3 of gas

* The purpose of well 34/4-14 S was to delineate the discovery proven with well 34/4-11 and delineated by well 34/4-13 S

* The well encountered a reservoir in the Statfjord group from the Early Jurassic Age and proved 11 metres of net sandstone of good quality Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

