BRIEF-Kiler Alisveris says shareholders sign agreement to sell 85 pct

May 15 (Reuters) - Kiler Alisveris :

* Says shareholders Kiler Holding, Denge Reklam, Sevgül Kiler, Hikmet Kiler, Nahit Kiler, Vahit Kiler and Ümit Kiler sign agreement to sell 85 percent at 429.6 million lira ($165.42 million)

* Shareholders to sell nominal 114.4 million shares to Carrefoursa Carrefour Sabanci

* Offered shares are not publicly traded

* After the transaction Kiler Alveri and its unit Kiler Ankara Maazaclk to be under control of Carrefoursa Carrefour Sabanci

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5970 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)