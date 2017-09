May 15 (Reuters) - Fastighets AB Balder

* Fastighets AB Balder’s associated company Collector AB has decided to list the company on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Says Collector will issue new shares for approximately SEK 400 million, which will lead to a decrease in Balder’s ownership by a few percent

* Balder says currently owns 48 percent of shares in Collector, will not sell any shares in connection with the listing.