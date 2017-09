May 15 (Reuters) - Westgrund AG :

* Q1 EBT of 4.9 million euros, (last year: 0.7 million euros)

* Q1 revenue at 14.4 million euros, 224 percent up

* Net asset value as of March 31 at 318.5 million euros

* Q1 FFO of 3.1 million euros, (last year: 1.0 million euros)