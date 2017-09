May 15 (Reuters) - Aerocrine Ab :

* Circassia submits recommended cash offer for Aerocrine of 2.55 SEK/share

* Aerocrine board of directors recommends shareholders to accept the bid

* Total bid value 1.78 billion Swedish crowns ($216.2 million)

* Offer premium of 18 percent compared to Aerocrine’s share price on Nasdaq Stockholm on May 13 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2400 Swedish crowns)