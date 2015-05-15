BRIEF-Beate Uhse Q1 EBIT swings to loss of to EUR 1.1 million

May 15 (Reuters) - Beate Uhse AG :

* Q1 group sales fall to 36.2 million euros ($41.19 million)due to one-off effects (Q1 2014: 38.0 million euros)

* Q1 group achieves sales growth of 3.8 pct after adjustment

* Q1 EBIT falls to -1.1 million euros in (Q1 2014: 1.1 million euros)

* Is confirming forecast range submitted for current 2015 financial year, despite adverse U.S. dollar/euro trend

* 2015 sales of between 134 million euros and 139 million euros are expected to be generated, as is an operating result of between 2 million euros and 5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)