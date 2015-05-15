FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Strong immunotherapy results lift Roche shares
May 15, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Strong immunotherapy results lift Roche shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG

* Shares in the Swiss drugmaker rise 2.8 percent by 0720 GMT on strong results following release of scientific summaries, or abstracts, ahead of big ASCO oncology conference in Chicago later this month

* A mid-stage trial of Roche’s experimental immunotherapy showed that it doubled the likelihood of survival for lung cancer patients with the highest levels of a specific biomarker

* Data should put Roche back at the forefront of investors’ interest in immunotherapy, say analysts at J. Safra Sarasin Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

