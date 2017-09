May 15 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group Plc

* We are on track to deliver our expected growth for 2015 and a further increase in shareholder returns.

* We are planning to step up 2015 full year dividend to 40 pence per share compared to our previously stated commitment to pay at least 35 pence per share.

* Legal completions to date, standing at 3,049 homes at 8 may 2015, 8% ahead of prior year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Costas Pitas)