BRIEF-Preobrazhenskaya Baza Tralovogo Flota Q1 net profit to RAS rises to RUB 514.1 mln

May 15 (Reuters) - Preobrazhenskaya Baza Tralovogo Flota OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 3.88 billion roubles ($77.53 million) versus 3.25 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 301.4 million roubles versus 175.6 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS of 1.81 billion roubles versus 1.28 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 514.1 million roubles versus 394 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1bTCZIL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.0467 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)