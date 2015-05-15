BRIEF-Forever Entertainment in joint venture to sell games in Asia

May 15 (Reuters) - Forever Entertainment SA :

* Signs a joint venture agreement with China Smart Holding Company Limited

* Is in the process of creating a new unit, China Smart Forever Entertainment Holdings (Hong Kong) Company Limited

* Plans with its Chinese partner to list new unit on stock exchange in Asia

* New unit will be based in Hong Kong and will coordinate releases and sales of games in Asia and China

* The company’s games to debut in China in 2015

* Will acquire 35 percent stake of the unit for HK$ 1.5 million ($193,500)

* To purchase stake in the unit, the company will issue no more than 1.8 million series M shares of 0.4 zloty issue price per share

* The issue will be mainly targeted at the Chinese company

* The parties also plan to exchange 10 pct stakes between each other within the next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 3.5584 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)