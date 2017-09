May 15 (Reuters) - WeSC publ AB :

* Q1 revenue 46.5 million Swedish crowns ($5.66 million) versus 51.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating profit 2.1 million crowns versus loss 9.0 million crowns year ago

* Says for 2015 expects to again on a full year basis reach a positive result, and then achieve growth and performance target in 2016

