BRIEF-Dalmoreprodukt Q1 net profit to RAS rises to RUB 177.3 mln

May 15 (Reuters) - Dalmoreprodukt :
* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 177.3 million roubles ($3.55 million) versus 168 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS of 1.64 billion roubles versus 1.17 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 126.3 million rouble versus 217.7 million roubles year ago
* FY 2014 revenue to RAS of 2.94 billion roubles versus 2.83 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1FhU7DN
