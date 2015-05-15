FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dixy Group, Synergy Group and Roust Group resume cooperation
May 15, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dixy Group, Synergy Group and Roust Group resume cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Dixy Group, Synergy Group and Roust Group:

* Say they reached agreement to resume cooperation

* Deliveries of alcoholic beverages to the retail chain stores are about to begin again in all the regions of the retailer’s presence

* The companies have settled all disputed matters and decided to continue developing their partnership relations

* The differences that arose among the partners early this year have been resolved, the petition to Federal Antimonopoly Service filed in this connection by the alcohol companies will be revoked Source text - bit.ly/1bTPvYF

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

