May 15 (Reuters) - Primea Invest AG :

* Q1 revenues in the amount of 14 thousand euros (year ago 63 thousand euros)

* Company expects 2015 with slightly higher revenue

* Q1 net loss 1,000 euros versus profit 6,000 euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 slight improvement in net income of subsidiaries as well as Primea Invest AG