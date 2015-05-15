BRIEF-Vivoline Medical to reach revenue target in H2 2017 at earliest

May 15 (Reuters) - Vivoline Medical AB :

* Says target of reaching break-even result and revenue of about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.61 million) in 2015 unrealistic

* Says expects target of break-even result and revenue of about 30 million crowns to be reached in second half of 2017 or 2018

* Plans to file 510(k) application regarding Vivodex to FDA during 2015, earlier expected to file the application in May 2015

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3010 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)